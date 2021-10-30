Police are reminding parents, kids and drivers to be safe this weekend for Halloween.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson is reminding drivers that on Sunday (Oct 31) there will be a lot of kids out trick or treating and to watch out for them.

She added they may not be looking out for drivers because of the excitement of the evening.

Saunderson also provided some tips for those going out trick or treating.

“We recommend wearing a light and brightly coloured costume so that you can be seen a little more easily, then being dressed all in dark stuff, perhaps put on makeup instead of a mask so that you can see,” she said.

Saunderson added that if you are going out trick or treating to bring a flashlight with you.

She also provided some advice after you get home from trick or treating.

“As always, bring home your candy and your treats before eating any of it and have an adult inspect it to make sure that everything is good,” Saunderson said.

She added to try to refrain from using weapons with your costume because they may be fake but could look real to someone else.

As for local events, Treat City in Smithers will be occurring this year and the Village of Telkwa fireworks.