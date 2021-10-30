Snowfall in the mountains could cause avalanches in the coming months, and daily avalanche forecasts are coming to the Northern Rockies region.

James Floyer, Forecasting Program Supervisor with Avalanche Canada said they’ve been growing their forecasting year after year.

“Starting two winters ago we started doing avalanche forecasts initially at three times a week, and four times a week last winter. And now, with increased funding for our programs, increase that to a daily avalanche forecast.”

Floyer said that’s not the only important factor when it comes to mountain safety, adding that education, awareness, and an avalanche skills training course can help a lot of people.

Making sure your equipment is up to snuff is another important thing residents should consider.

“Asking yourself, do you need to brush up on your skills? Is it worth signing up for an avalanche course, or a refresher course? As well as getting your equipment ready, thinking about your transceiver, does it have batteries in it, is it all nice and clean and serviced and all that kind of stuff, as well as your probe and shovel?”

Floyer said a lot of people come from out of the province, so keeping people safe during the winter is a multi-faceted approach.