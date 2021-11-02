The Coroners Inquest into the deaths of Shirley Beatrice Williams and Jovan Christopher Williams began Monday (Nov 1) at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge in Smithers.

Shirley Beatrice Williams and Jovan Christopher Williams were shot in 2016 at their home in Granisle after a neighbour altercation which involved a gun.

The Presiding Coroner Larry Marzinzic and a five person Jury will hear from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding the deaths.

On Monday (Nov 1), the jury and presiding coroner heard from six witnesses including ex husband and father Harvey Williams, family friend Chief of Cheslatta Carrier Nation Corrinna Leween and neighbour James O’Farrell.

According to Harvey Williams, one year before Shirley and Jovan’s deaths, Jovan moved in with Shirley because she was scared police were going to shoot her.

“The last time I saw her [Shirley], I think it was after Christmas. I was all set to go home. She was standing by the doorway,” he said through tears.

Williams added he heard about the shooting from his sister that evening and he drove from Fort Fraser to Gransile but by the time he arrived they were already pronounced deceased.

After a break, neighbour James O’Farrell testified at the inquest.

O’Farrell testified that he and his wife were shopping in Houston when they saw police heading towards Granisle and when he returned home police told him to go through his back door, lock the doors and to not come out.

He added that he was a former Fire Chief with Granisle and he then received a call to attend the scene with the rescue fire truck.

O’Farrell also said when he arrived at the scene the shooting had not occurred and police were setting up around the perimeter of the scene.

During his testimony he said 10 to 15 minutes after he arrived with the rescue truck is when he heard gunshots.

He went to a neighbours house through the backyard and went towards the front of the house where he was approached by RCMP and advised that a male and a female had been shot, O’Farrell added.

Police involved with the incident are expected to testify on Wednesday (Nov 3).

The inquest is also expected to run until Friday (Nov 5).

The Public is able to go to the inquest but seating is limited.

A livestream link is available to watch the inquest.