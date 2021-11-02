Skeena- Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach has been appointed as the Transport Critic in the new NDP Shadow Cabinet.

This is the second time he has been in the role with the first during the previous parliament.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue working on this important file. I’ll be pushing to ensure that matters here in the Northwest get the National attention they deserve. From rail safety and passenger bus service to commercial tugboat regulations and restoring regional air routes, there are lots of transportation issues relevant to our region,” Bachrach said.

According to a news release, he will continue serving on the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities.

Bachrach was also named the deputy critic for Infrastructure and Communities.

A full list of appointments can be found on the NDP’s website.