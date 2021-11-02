Nearly 600 people lost their lives in the province due to the extreme heat, according to the BC Coroners Service.

In the Northern Health authority 21 people died due to the extreme heat, including four from the Northwest.

The BC Coroners Service added most of the deaths occurred in those between 50 to 79 years old and inside of a residence.

“The BC Coroners Service is committed to gathering as much information as possible about each of these deaths to inform future, evidence-based prevention efforts,” said Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe.

According to the BC Coroners Service, the largest number of deaths took place between June 25 and July 1 when a heat dome weather event ravaged the province.

The BC Coroners Service is expected to have each of the individual investigations completed by early 2022.