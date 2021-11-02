Dark Clouds across the BVLD skies | Taylor Chartrand, My Bulkley Lakes Now

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District saw the driest October on record, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist added the region saw 19 millimetres of rain where it normally sees 65 millimetres.

He said temperature wise the region was a degree below average.

“We were 3.4 where it’s usually 4.4 so, it’s cold and dry. Especially dry,” Lundquist said.

He added to start off November it is expected to be warm but wet with rain and potentially some snow.

Lundquist also said for November and the winter season is not leaning towards any categories.

“This year, it’s really sitting on the fence for temperature, it really doesn’t know, it’s giving an equal chance for all three which is sort of strange,” he said.

Lundquist also added the region is expecting a weak to moderate La Nina year which does not mean it will be cooler than average.