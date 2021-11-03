April 2020 of empty streets during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic (supplied by: BV Museum)

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Smithers met with local businesses Wednesday (Nov 3) in recognition of Small Business month.

According to Economic Development Coordinator Kaitlyn Morris, the walk is a business retention and expansion initiative, which is designed to connect and identify with businesses in the community.

She added that multiple volunteers took part in this walk and each visit took about 15 minutes.

Morris said the walk has been done in the past within the Smithers community.

“It’s just an opportunity for elected officials and leaders of the community to meet with business owners and find out what’s working , what supports are required and find out really how they’re doing,” she said.

Morris added included in the discussions will be how they are doing prior to COVID-19 and during.

She also said she believes having a business walk is important.

“It’s creating a conversation between the local leader and officials and business owners, it’s showing a way of support to the businesses who have invested in our community,” Morris said.

The data found will be shared in a report to government and community organizations.