A new Automated Avalanche Detection system has been installed on Highway 37 by the province.

According to a news release, the system is between Terrace and Dease Lake and will provide peace of mind for people travelling the area.

The Ministry added Automated Avalanche Detection System include radar, high-definition cameras and communications equipment, which will allow avalanche technicians to monitor avalanche activity in real time.

This system is in operation at the Ningunsaw Pass which is the second location to use the technology with the first at Bear Pass between Stewart and Meziadin Junction.

Drivers are being reminded that during avalanche season people can expect highway closures, due to high avalanche hazard conditions or to allow for avalanche control.