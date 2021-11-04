COVID-19 Mask (Photo by Brody Langager, MyPGNow)
According to BC Health officials, from October 19th to November 1st, 65.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations were from people not vaccinated, 27.6% were fully vaccinated, and 6.5% were partially inoculated.
BC is reporting 430 new cases of COVID-19, 37 are in Northern Health, 88 are in Interior Health.
There are currently 4,373 active cases in the province, 550 are in the north, 638 are in the interior.
The new/active cases include:
* 202 new cases in Fraser Health
* Total active cases: 1,891
* 56 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
* Total active cases: 603
* 88 new cases in Interior Health
* Total active cases: 638
* 37 new cases in Northern Health
* Total active cases: 550
* 47 new cases in Island Health
* Total active cases: 632
* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
* Total active cases: 59
90.1% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 85.5% received their second dose.
90.5% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 86.1% received their second dose.
In the past 24 hours, six new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,192.
The new deaths include:
* Fraser Health: four
* Interior Health: one
* Island Health: one
From Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.5% of cases and from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1 they accounted for 72.4% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Oct. 26 to Nov. 1) – Total 3,732
* Not vaccinated: 2,206 (59.1%)
* Partially vaccinated: 200 (5.4%)
* Fully vaccinated: 1,326 (35.5%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 19 to Nov. 1) – Total 449
* Not vaccinated: 296 (65.9%)
* Partially vaccinated: 29 (6.5%)
* Fully vaccinated: 124 (27.6%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 26 to Nov. 1)
* Not vaccinated: 282.7
* Partially vaccinated: 69.5
* Fully vaccinated: 30.7
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 19 to Nov. 1)
* Not vaccinated: 57.0
* Partially vaccinated: 14.2
* Fully vaccinated: 2.8