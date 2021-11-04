According to BC Health officials, from October 19th to November 1st, 65.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations were from people not vaccinated, 27.6% were fully vaccinated, and 6.5% were partially inoculated.

BC is reporting 430 new cases of COVID-19, 37 are in Northern Health, 88 are in Interior Health.

There are currently 4,373 active cases in the province, 550 are in the north, 638 are in the interior.

The new/active cases include:

* 202 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,891

* 56 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 603

* 88 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 638

* 37 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 550

* 47 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 632

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 59

90.1% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 85.5% received their second dose.

90.5% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 86.1% received their second dose.

In the past 24 hours, six new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,192.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: four

* Interior Health: one

* Island Health: one

From Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.5% of cases and from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1 they accounted for 72.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 26 to Nov. 1) – Total 3,732

* Not vaccinated: 2,206 (59.1%)

* Partially vaccinated: 200 (5.4%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,326 (35.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 19 to Nov. 1) – Total 449

* Not vaccinated: 296 (65.9%)

* Partially vaccinated: 29 (6.5%)

* Fully vaccinated: 124 (27.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 26 to Nov. 1)

* Not vaccinated: 282.7

* Partially vaccinated: 69.5

* Fully vaccinated: 30.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 19 to Nov. 1)

* Not vaccinated: 57.0

* Partially vaccinated: 14.2

* Fully vaccinated: 2.8