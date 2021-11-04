B.C. is reporting 596 new cases of COVID-19, as there are now 4,451 active cases in the province.

Of the active cases, 438 individuals are in hospital and 130 are in intensive care.

8 more people have died in BC, including three Northerners as BC’s death toll is now 2,200.

The new/active cases include:

222 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,927

46 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 565

115 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 666

159 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 616

54 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 618

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 59



From Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.5% of cases, and from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2 they accounted for 71.8% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 27 to Nov. 2) – Total 3,532

Not vaccinated: 2,096 (59.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 182 (5.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,254 (35.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 20 to Nov. 2) – Total 447

Not vaccinated: 293 (65.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 28 (6.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 126 (28.2%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 27 to Nov. 2)

Not vaccinated: 269.4

Partially vaccinated: 62.7

Fully vaccinated: 29.0

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 20 to Nov. 2)

Not vaccinated: 56.4

Partially vaccinated: 13.9

Fully vaccinated: 2.8

90.1% (4,176,649) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85.6% (3,968,494) have received their second dose.

In addition, 90.5% (3,915,733) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 86.2% (3,728,579) have received their second dose.