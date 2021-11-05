Community members gathered in Smithers for the Remembrance Day ceremony (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

The Royal Canadian Legion Smithers Branch will be having a scaled back remembrance day ceremony for the second year in a row.

In a Facebook post, the legion said the ceremony will be virtual and will be broadcasted live.

The post added that the ceremony will be at the Cenotaph at Veterans Park across from Town hall but due to public health orders only ceremony participants will be allowed at the Cenotaph.

The event was virtual last year as well due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the poppy campaign is underway until Remembrance Day and is available through donation throughout Smithers.