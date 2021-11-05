The five person jury has started deliberating at a public inquest in Smithers Friday (Nov 5).

They will also be looking into the deaths of two people who were both shot by police after RCMP was called to a neighbour altercation.

The jury will also be making recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances but, they will not be making findings of legal responsibility.

Shirley Beatrice Williams, 77 and Jovan Christopher Williams, 39 died on April 21,2016 in their backyard in Granisle after confronting police.

On Friday (Nov 5), the jury and Presiding Coroner Larry Marzinzic heard from one more witness Cpl. Francis Penney regarding RCMP training.

The inquest began on Monday and the jury has heard from a variety of witnesses all week.

The jury is expected to proved their recommendations soon.