Northern Health sees 102 new COVID-19 cases and one more death
Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter
From Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.3% of cases.
From Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, they accounted for 71.1% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Oct. 28 to Nov. 3) – Total 3,366
- Not vaccinated: 2,017 (59.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 181 (5.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,168 (34.7%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 21 to Nov. 3) – Total 456
- Not vaccinated: 294 (64.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 30 (6.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 132 (28.9%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 28 to Nov. 3)
- Not vaccinated: 254.8
- Partially vaccinated: 62.3
- Fully vaccinated: 27.0
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 21 to Nov. 3)
- Not vaccinated: 56.9
- Partially vaccinated: 16.0
- Fully vaccinated: 2.9