From Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.3% of cases.

From Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, they accounted for 71.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 28 to Nov. 3) – Total 3,366

Not vaccinated: 2,017 (59.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 181 (5.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,168 (34.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 21 to Nov. 3) – Total 456

Not vaccinated: 294 (64.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 30 (6.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 132 (28.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 28 to Nov. 3)

Not vaccinated: 254.8

Partially vaccinated: 62.3

Fully vaccinated: 27.0

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 21 to Nov. 3)