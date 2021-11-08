It’s a big day for Canadian travellers especially snowbirds.

The United States opens its land borders today (Monday) to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials warn the wait at border crossings will be long.

The reopening comes three months after Canada allowed our border with the U-S to open up.

Unlike those flying into the U-S, those driving across won’t need proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

But you will need such proof, done within 72 hours, to get back into Canada.

The tests cost between 150 and 300 dollars and testing facilities say they’re already booking up.

So if you’re planning to head to the U-S for just a few days, you may want to arrange for your test before you leave home.