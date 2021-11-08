Glen Mikkelsen addressing the media in Prince George ahead of the World Women's Curling Championship (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com)

With the World Women’s Curling Championship on the horizon, a pair of familiar names will be the title sponsors.

BKT Tires and OK Tire will extend their partnership with Curling Canada and the World Curling Federation.

The tournament is scheduled for March 19-27 at CN Centre.

“This is a high-profile season for the sport of curling, and we’re truly thankful for the support of partners such as BKT Tires and OK Tire, and we look forward to working with them to make the World Championship in Prince George a huge success, on and off the ice,” said Katherine Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada.

Tickets for the curling championship went on sale last month.

According to Curling Canada, all fans, athletes, volunteers, and event staff will need to provide proof of full vaccination to get inside the CN Centre.

Teams from 13 countries, including the host country Canada, will be competing in Prince George.

The 2020 edition of the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.