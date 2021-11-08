One woman from Smithers has received an award by the province for her ongoing efforts in supporting victims of crime.

Wanda Watts received the Award of Distinction after showing dedication, innovation and service for more than 25 years of supporting victims of violence and crime according to a news release.

Watts is the victim services program coordinator for Northern Society for Domestic Peace.

The news release added she has developed inter-agency relationships and helps victims of crime in the community by providing individualized services.

A total of six community leaders received awards.

Watts is the only leader from the North to win the award for 2021.

According to a news release, the awards acknowledge individuals, non-profit organizations, police and other local partners for their work in advancing crime prevention and restorative justice that keep communities safe.

The ceremony was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.