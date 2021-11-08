The unemployment remained the same in the North Coast-Nechako region for October according to Statistics Canada.

The jobless mark remained at 7.9% which was the same as September.

Labour Division Analyst Vincent Ferrao said there was not much of a difference one year ago.

“Compared to October 2020, last year it was 7.7% and it was much lower before the pandemic, it was 4.6%,” he said.

Ferrao added that during October there were 41,800 people employed in the region.

He also said that job growth was identified in accommodations and food services.

“The service producing sector has gone up and the largest increase is in accommodations and in food services,” Ferrao said.

The jobless mark for B.C is tied for the second lowest across the country with the unemployment rate at 5.6% with Manitoba.

Nationally, the jobless mark dipped to 6.7%.