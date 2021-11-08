Northern Health has identified one staff case in association with the COVID-19 outbreak at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital in Smithers.

According to Spokesperson Eryn Collins, this is not a new case and is the result of additional monitoring.

To date, five patients, one staff member have tested positive for the virus and one death was reported in association with the outbreak.

Collins added all of the cases are considered recovered.

Enhanced control measures remain in place.

The outbreak was initially declared on October 19.