COVID-19 Mask (Photo by Brody Langager, MyPGNow)
Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 1,438 new cases of COVID-19, 166 are in Northern Health, 321 are in Interior Health:
- Nov. 5-6: 553 new cases
- Nov. 6-7: 462 new cases
- Nov. 7-8: 423 new cases
There are 4,282 active cases in the province, 608 are in the north, 683 are in the Interior.
Of the active cases, 407 individuals are in hospital and 121 are in intensive care.
The new/active cases include:
- 575 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 1,832
- 155 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 321 new cases in Interior Health
- 166 new cases in Northern Health
- 221 new cases in Island Health
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
90.3% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 86.0% have received their second dose.
90.7% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 86.6% have received their second dose.
From Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.5% of cases.
From Oct. 22 to Nov. 4, they accounted for 70.7% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Oct. 29 to Nov. 4) – Total 3,346
- Not vaccinated: 2,018 (60.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 174 (5.2%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,154 (34.5%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 22 to Nov. 4) – Total 460
- Not vaccinated: 297 (64.6%)
- Partially vaccinated: 28 (6.1%)
- Fully vaccinated: 135 (29.3%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 29 to Nov. 4)
- Not vaccinated: 255.0
- Partially vaccinated: 60.9
- Fully vaccinated: 26.6
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 22 to Nov. 4)
- Not vaccinated: 58.0
- Partially vaccinated: 14.7
- Fully vaccinated: 3.0
In the past 72 hours, 17 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,218.
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: five
- Vancouver Coastal Health: two
- Interior Health: one
- Northern Health: six
- Island Health: three