Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 1,438 new cases of COVID-19, 166 are in Northern Health, 321 are in Interior Health:

Nov. 5-6: 553 new cases

Nov. 6-7: 462 new cases

Nov. 7-8: 423 new cases

There are 4,282 active cases in the province, 608 are in the north, 683 are in the Interior.

Of the active cases, 407 individuals are in hospital and 121 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

575 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,832

155 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 485

321 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 683

166 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 608

221 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 615

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 59



90.3% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 86.0% have received their second dose.

90.7% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 86.6% have received their second dose.

From Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.5% of cases.

From Oct. 22 to Nov. 4, they accounted for 70.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 29 to Nov. 4) – Total 3,346

Not vaccinated: 2,018 (60.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 174 (5.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,154 (34.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 22 to Nov. 4) – Total 460

Not vaccinated: 297 (64.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 28 (6.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 135 (29.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 29 to Nov. 4)

Not vaccinated: 255.0

Partially vaccinated: 60.9

Fully vaccinated: 26.6

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 22 to Nov. 4)

Not vaccinated: 58.0

Partially vaccinated: 14.7

Fully vaccinated: 3.0

In the past 72 hours, 17 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,218.

The new deaths include: