Northern BC residents seem to be a lot better prepared than some of their provincial counterparts when it comes to preparing for the storm season.

A new survey released by BC Hydro shows that northerners are the most likely to experience multiple outages in a year.

In addition, our region also takes the most steps to prepare for outages (62%) and has an emergency kit (56%).

In BC, there has already been a 117% spike in storms that the crown corporation has responded to over the past several years, rising from 52 in 2014 to an average of 113 over the past few years.

Twenty-seven percent of British Columbians stated they have experienced at least one storm-related power outage in the past year while Northern BC residents are most likely to have experienced five or more.

BC Hydro reminds everyone that a well-stocked emergency kit should include: