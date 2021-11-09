Federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole’s Shadow Cabinet will include Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer.

He has been appointed Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Arctic Sovereignty; Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.

“I am honoured to have been appointed to once again serve in the Shadow Cabinet for the Official Opposition as Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Arctic Sovereignty; Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency,” said Mr. Zimmer.

“I was born and raised in the North and I look forward to continuing to be a strong advocate for Canada’s northern communities, as well as defend our Arctic sovereignty in this role. I will continue to hold this Liberal government to account on the issues that affect those living in these regions.”

Zimmer has served as a Member of Parliament since 2011 and was elected for his fourth term in September. He also serves as Co-Chair of the Parliamentary Outdoor Caucus.