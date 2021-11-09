Houston RCMP is investigating a theft at Steelhead Park.

According to police, on Oct 27, they received a call that over nineteen memorial plaques were taken from benches throughout the park.

It is not known when the plaques were taken but police believe anyone who saw something can help them solve the crime.

RCMP added it is expected that it will cost over $10,000.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Houston RCMP or Crime Stoppers.