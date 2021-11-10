B.C. is reporting 500 new cases of COVID-19, Northern Health has 103 of those cases, Interior Health has 121.

Northern Health is seeing a slow, steady decline in its daily case count, with the BCCDC showing the last peak on October 7th with 208 new cases.

There are currently 4,301 active cases in the province, of the active cases, 426 individuals are currently in hospital and 124 are in intensive care.

The north has 557 active cases, the interior has 745.

The new/active cases include:

152 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,800

48 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 527

121 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 745

103 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 557

76 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 613

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 59



In the past 24 hours, five new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,223.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: one

Northern Health: one

Island Health: three

From Nov. 1-7, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 63.5% of cases, and from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7 they accounted for 69.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Nov. 1-7) – Total 3,379

Not vaccinated: 1,966 (58.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 179 (5.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,234 (36.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 25 to Nov. 7) – Total 366

Not vaccinated: 235 (64.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 20 (5.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 111 (30.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 1-7)

Not vaccinated: 246.5

Partially vaccinated: 63.8

Fully vaccinated: 28.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 25 to Nov. 7)