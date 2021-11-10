Smithers Town Council has voted in favour for a Temporary Use Permit for Veterans Park.

This is for a bunkhouse trailer that will be provided by BC Housing for those living in the homeless camp across from Town Hall.

According to a staff report, the trailer will provide temporary, heated residential use for shelter.

Councillor Frank Wray said he appreciates BC Housing becoming involved with solutions for the homeless camp.

“I think it’s great that BC Housing has stepped up, it’s not perfect but it is going to be a lot warmer than sleeping in tents,” he said.

According to Town Staff, the trailer will accommodate up to 10 people.

Mayor Gladys Atrill said there are a lot of people who deserve the credit in helping those in need.

“This has become kind of organic which is really what made it go, we had people demonstrating care and initiative and that matters and that actually pushed this over a hump,” she said.

The permit is expected to be in place until June 30, 2022 or six months after the trailer is operational.