All Town of Smithers staff and vendors must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by November 15.

This is after the town council approved the policy at the regular council meeting on Tuesday (Nov 9).

According to the staff policy, staff will also be expected to follow additional measures as to what is considered fully vaccinated.

Town staff have also been provided with resources to learn about COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the policy, staff who cannot be vaccinated must fill out documentation and cooperate with the Town for its review.

The policy will be lifted once the state of emergency is lifted for the province related to the COVID-19 pandemic.