Troy Albinet has an ‘Extra’ reason to celebrate after winning $500,000 from the October 1st Lotto Max draw.

The recent financial windfall from the Fraser Lake man will now help him realize his long-awaited dream of owning a home.

Albinet purchased his ticket from the Chevron Gas Station in his home community, where he also checked it and discovered he matched all four Extra numbers to win the prize.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” he recalled. “I had to check it twice and then it finally set in after the clerk scanned it!”

Albinet first shared the exciting news with his family.

“My mom and dad were really happy for me… my brother was also shocked when I told him.”

He is excited to purchase his first home with his prize and also plans to upgrade his vehicle.

“I have been renting for a while so it will be really nice to get into my own home,” he said.

“This will definitely change my life.”