The Bulkley Valley had its first snowfall Monday evening (Nov 8) into Tuesday (Nov 9).

Over 5cm fell from Monday afternoon into Tuesday afternoon.

According to Meteorologist Doug Lundquist, there was a low frontal system that moved into BC’s interior.

“It happened to wrap a lot of moisture into the Smithers area, that’s why we got that snow, wet snow in the Bulkley Valley,” he said.

He also said the Bulkley Valley could see more snow this weekend.

“A more organized system for Saturday night (Nov 13) through to Sunday night (Nov 14) that might give us more snow and I wouldn’t be surprised if we get several more centimeters with that,” Lundquist said.

Lundquist added the snow was a reminder that the winter season is around the corner.