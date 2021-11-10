The Town of Smithers is among the recipients for funding by the province.

$136,913 was provided to the Town to support economic recovery.

Additionally, the Village of Burns Lake also received over $8,800 and the Village of Hazelton was granted $21,957.

According to the Province, each November it pays grants in lieu of property taxes to municipalities and regional districts for services that are provided in their communities.

This includes, parks, roads, fire protection and other infrastructure projects.

The province added that the grants are for properties owned by the provincial government and calculations are determined by the Municipal Aid Act.

A total of 14 communities in the North were provided with the grants which equals to more than $17 million in grants in lieu of municipal property taxes this year.