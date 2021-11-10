Community members gathered in Smithers for the Remembrance Day ceremony (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

A scaled down version of the Remembrance Day ceremony will be held this year by the Smithers Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.

The ceremony will be virtual for the second year in a row.

According to the Smithers Branch, only those participating in the ceremony at Veterans Park will be allowed at the Cenotaph.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. and can be viewed on the Legions YouTube page.

Meanwhile, in Houston the ceremony will also be virtual and will be held at 10 a.m.