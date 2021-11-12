COVID-19 cases are on the decline in the Smithers and Burns Lake Local Health Areas, according to the BCCDC.

In the Smithers LHA 31 new cases were identified from October 31 to November 6 which is down more than 20 cases the previous week.

This is as 72% of eligible community members are fully vaccinated and 80% have had one dose.

Meanwhile, in the Burns Lake Local Health Area 16 new cases were reported after 33 were identified the previous week.

The region’s vaccination rate also remains lower than the rest of the province.

71% of community members 12 and older in the Burns Lake Local Health Area are fully vaccinated and 77% are partially inoculated.

Both areas still remain hot spots for the virus with the case rate in the Smithers Local Health Area at 25 cases per 100,000 people and in the Burns Lake LHA it is at 37 per 100,000 people.

On Wednesday (Nov 10), public health officials reported 555 new cases of COVID-19 with 106 of them in the Northern Health region.