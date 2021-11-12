A drug trafficking investigation could lead to chargers, according to Smithers RCMP.

Several people were arrested in two investigations.

Police said in June the Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation into drug trafficking in the community, which involved surveillance.

According to RCMP, the surveillance showed suspicious activity with the sale of illegal drugs at a local residence.

Police noticed several vehicles stopped at the home for short durations.

Evidence was gathered and a search warrant was issued in the 3900 Block of Gilbert Road.

A loaded .22 firearm, ammunition, suspected cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Meanwhile, in August, the Crime Reduction Unit began another investigation into drug trafficking that included information from suspected drug dealers.

RCMP obtained evidence and a search warrant was issued for a residence in the 7000 Block of Dieter Road.

A large quantity of illicit drugs suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Additionally, a loaded .22 firearm, crossbows and ammunition were seized.

The investigations have involved both the Smithers and Houston RCMP.