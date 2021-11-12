BC Auditor General to issue report on Northern BC bus services
BC Bus North bus. (MyPGNow staff)
A report on northern bus services is expected to come out next week.
That’s according to BC Auditor General Michael Pickup.
The audit will determine whether the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure:
- ensured the delivery of an effective interim long-distance bus service to B.C. northern communities
- has a plan to develop a sustainable solution for long-distance ground transportation that reflects the needs of northern communities
Specifically, the audit will assess whether the ministry is:
- ensuring delivery of interim services to the region
- verifying delivery of safe, reliable, and affordable interim services
- ensuring efficient interim services
- developing a plan for a sustainable solution
