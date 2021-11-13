Northern Health Medical Health Officers have declared the COVID-19 outbreak at the Inpatient Unit at GR Baker Memorial Hospital over.

The outbreak at the Quesnel hospital was declared on October 14th, and five staff and five patients tested positive for the virus, and one of the patients died.

No new cases have been linked to the outbreak since mid-October.

Northern Health said it continues to actively monitor and follow up all lab-confirmed cases of the virus among staff and patients at any Northern Health facility.