2019 Business of the Year nominees and winners for the Smithers Community & Business Excellence Awards (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

The Smithers District of Commerce has released its finalists for the 2021 Business and Community Excellence Awards.

The awards will be held virtually on December 3 at 6:00 p.m. on the Smithers Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

This is the second year it has been held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

13 awards will be up for grabs at the celebration.

The finalists are:

Business of the Year:

Alpenhorn Bistro and Bar

Nature’s Pantry

Smithers Brewing Company

Business Person of the Year:

Sascha Hillebrand

Peter Karnouskas

Meg Roberts

Citizen/Volunteer of the Year:

Christine Bruce

Inderjit Grewal

Guido Holenstein

Customer Service Excellence-Business

Glacier Toyota

Heartstrings Home Decor

Oscar’s Fly and Tackle

Customer Service Excellence- Individual

Duane DeVries, Bulkley Valley Credit Union

Sadie Little, Pharmasave

Deborah Townsend, Smithers Brewing Company

Excellence in Education

Inderjit Grewal, Smithers Secondary School

Mary Neto. Walnut Park Elementary School

Liliana Pesce, Muheim Elementary School

Family Friendly Business of the Year

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort Inc.

New to You

Smithers Bowl

Home Based Business of the Year

Camus Photography

Bulkley Valley Hive and Honey

New Creations Mobile Repairs & Restoration

MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO ARTS & CULTURE

Bulkley Valley Brewery

Facundo Gastiazoro

Raven Tacuara Artist Collective

PUBLIC SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Bulkley Valley District Hospital / Northern Health Care Workers

Salvation Army Food Bank

Northern Society for Domestic Peace

TOURISM EXCELLENCE

Bulkley Valley Exhibition

Camus Photography

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Aimee Steers, Sweet Dreams Esthetics

Olivia Hunter, Olivia’s Cafe

Jordan Young, Local Supply Co

ZERO WASTE CIRCULAR ECONOMY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Bulkley Valley Wholesale

Grendelicious

Riverside Kitchen

Voting for the awards will begin this week at the Smithers Chamber of Commerce Office.