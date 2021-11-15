The Smithers District of Commerce has released its finalists for the 2021 Business and Community Excellence Awards.

The awards will be held virtually on December 3 at 6:00 p.m. on the Smithers Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. 

This is the second year it has been held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

13 awards will be up for grabs at the celebration.

The finalists are:

Business of the Year:

  • Alpenhorn Bistro and Bar
  • Nature’s Pantry
  • Smithers Brewing Company

Business Person of the Year:

  • Sascha Hillebrand
  • Peter Karnouskas
  • Meg Roberts

Citizen/Volunteer of the Year:

  • Christine Bruce
  • Inderjit Grewal
  • Guido Holenstein

Customer Service Excellence-Business

  • Glacier Toyota
  • Heartstrings Home Decor
  • Oscar’s Fly and Tackle

Customer Service Excellence- Individual

  • Duane DeVries, Bulkley Valley Credit Union
  • Sadie Little, Pharmasave
  • Deborah Townsend, Smithers Brewing Company

Excellence in Education

  • Inderjit Grewal, Smithers Secondary School
  • Mary Neto. Walnut Park Elementary School 
  • Liliana Pesce, Muheim Elementary School

Family Friendly Business of the Year

  • Hudson Bay Mountain Resort Inc.
  • New to You
  • Smithers Bowl

Home Based Business of the Year

  • Camus Photography
  • Bulkley Valley Hive and Honey
  • New Creations Mobile Repairs & Restoration

MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO ARTS & CULTURE

  • Bulkley Valley Brewery
  • Facundo Gastiazoro
  • Raven Tacuara Artist Collective

PUBLIC SERVICE EXCELLENCE

  • Bulkley Valley District Hospital / Northern Health Care Workers
  • Salvation Army Food Bank
  • Northern Society for Domestic Peace

TOURISM EXCELLENCE

  • Bulkley Valley Exhibition
  • Camus Photography
  • Hudson Bay Mountain Resort

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

  • Aimee Steers, Sweet Dreams Esthetics
  • Olivia Hunter, Olivia’s Cafe
  • Jordan Young, Local Supply Co

ZERO WASTE CIRCULAR ECONOMY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR 

  • Bulkley Valley Wholesale
  • Grendelicious
  • Riverside Kitchen

Voting for the awards will begin this week at the Smithers Chamber of Commerce Office.