Finalists announced for Smithers Business and Community Excellence Awards.
2019 Business of the Year nominees and winners for the Smithers Community & Business Excellence Awards (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)
The Smithers District of Commerce has released its finalists for the 2021 Business and Community Excellence Awards.
The awards will be held virtually on December 3 at 6:00 p.m. on the Smithers Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
This is the second year it has been held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
13 awards will be up for grabs at the celebration.
The finalists are:
Business of the Year:
- Alpenhorn Bistro and Bar
- Nature’s Pantry
- Smithers Brewing Company
Business Person of the Year:
- Sascha Hillebrand
- Peter Karnouskas
- Meg Roberts
Citizen/Volunteer of the Year:
- Christine Bruce
- Inderjit Grewal
- Guido Holenstein
Customer Service Excellence-Business
Customer Service Excellence- Individual
- Duane DeVries, Bulkley Valley Credit Union
- Deborah Townsend, Smithers Brewing Company
Excellence in Education
- Inderjit Grewal, Smithers Secondary School
- Mary Neto. Walnut Park Elementary School
- Liliana Pesce, Muheim Elementary School
Family Friendly Business of the Year
- Hudson Bay Mountain Resort Inc.
- New to You
- Smithers Bowl
Home Based Business of the Year
- Camus Photography
- Bulkley Valley Hive and Honey
- New Creations Mobile Repairs & Restoration
MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO ARTS & CULTURE
- Bulkley Valley Brewery
- Facundo Gastiazoro
- Raven Tacuara Artist Collective
PUBLIC SERVICE EXCELLENCE
- Bulkley Valley District Hospital / Northern Health Care Workers
- Salvation Army Food Bank
- Northern Society for Domestic Peace
TOURISM EXCELLENCE
- Bulkley Valley Exhibition
- Camus Photography
- Hudson Bay Mountain Resort
YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
- Aimee Steers, Sweet Dreams Esthetics
- Olivia Hunter, Olivia’s Cafe
- Jordan Young, Local Supply Co
ZERO WASTE CIRCULAR ECONOMY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
- Bulkley Valley Wholesale
- Grendelicious
- Riverside Kitchen
Voting for the awards will begin this week at the Smithers Chamber of Commerce Office.