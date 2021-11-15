A rare tellurium mine near Smithers is expected to resume operations by next summer.

This is after First Tellurium, received a five year exploration work permit for its polymetallic Deer Horn property.

According to a news release, the permit will be used for drilling and other exploration to expand the property’s current National Instrument 43-101 resource.

The permit was issued by the BC Ministry of Mines and Energy.

It added the Deer Horn property is one of the world’s few silver-gold tellurium properties with an NI 43-101 compliant tellurium resource.

Tellurium represents one of earth’s rarest elements and is a key constituent in the manufacture of thin-film solar panels.