B.C. health officials reported 1,270 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, including 274 in Northern Health and 275 in Interior Health.

* Nov. 12-13: 502 new cases

* Nov. 13-14: 387 new cases

* Nov. 14-15: 381 new cases

There are 3,837 active cases in the province, with 641 of them in the North and 762 in the Interior.

16 more people in B.C. have passed away from the virus over 72 hours, for an overall total of 2,273.

The new deaths include:

* Northern Health: three

* Interior Health: two

* Fraser Health: one

* Vancouver Coastal Health: two

* Island Health: eight

90.7% (4,203,257) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.8% (4,021,455) have received both shots.

The new/active cases include:

* 274 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 641

* 275 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 762

* 417 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,325

* 121 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 474

* 183 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 576

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 59

From Nov. 5-11, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 60.2% of cases.

From Oct. 29 to Nov. 11, they accounted for 66.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Nov. 5-11) – Total 3,445

* Not vaccinated: 1,890 (54.9%)

* Partially vaccinated: 181 (5.3%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,374 (39.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 29 to Nov. 11) – Total 336

* Not vaccinated: 202 (60.1%)

* Partially vaccinated: 23 (6.8%)

* Fully vaccinated: 111 (33.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 5-11)

* Not vaccinated: 241.0

* Partially vaccinated: 69.9

* Fully vaccinated: 31.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 29 to Nov. 11)

* Not vaccinated: 40.8

* Partially vaccinated: 14.4

* Fully vaccinated: 2.4