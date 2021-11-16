The District of Houston is looking for input on an Active Transportation and Trail Plan.

According to the District, this plan will give decision makers a tool to make walking and cycling safer for residents.

A survey has been launched as a part of the planning process.

It will identify issues, opportunities and community priorities like routes, connections between trials and on street facilities and traffic safety.

Additionally, a public engagement session will be available for the public to participate in on December 2.

The District said it will be done by Zoom.

The survey will be open to the public until December 15.