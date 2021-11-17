B.C. is reporting 338 new cases of COVID-19, Northern Health has 57, and 39 are in Interior Health.

There are currently 3,568 active cases in the province, 510 are in the north, 683 are in the interior.

Of the active cases, 376 individuals are currently in hospital and 107 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 160 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,297

* 40 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 506

* 39 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 683

* 57 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 510

* 42 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 513

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 59

One new death has been reported, and that was in Fraser Health.

90.7% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 86.8% received their second dose.

91.1% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 87.4% received their second dose.

From Nov. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 60.5% of cases. and from Nov. 1-14, they accounted for 68.5% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Nov. 8-14) – Total 3,184

* Not vaccinated: 1,772 (55.7%)

* Partially vaccinated: 152 (4.8%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,260 (39.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Nov. 1-14) – Total 298

* Not vaccinated: 182 (61.1%)

* Partially vaccinated: 22 (7.4%)

* Fully vaccinated: 94 (31.5%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 8-14)

* Not vaccinated: 227.7

* Partially vaccinated: 62.7

* Fully vaccinated: 28.6

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 1-14)

* Not vaccinated: 37.2

* Partially vaccinated: 14.3

* Fully vaccinated: 2.1