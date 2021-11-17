The COVID-19 outbreak at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital in Smithers has been declared over by Northern Health.

Five patients and one staff tested positive in association with the outbreak.

According to the health authority, one patient that tested positive has passed away.

The outbreak was originally declared on October 19 and no new cases have been identified in association with the outbreak since mid-October.

Northern Health added it continues to monitor and follow up all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and patients at its facilities.