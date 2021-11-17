Police have confirmed one person has died following a two-vehicle collision along Highway 16 near Fraser Lake.

It happened yesterday (Tuesday) just before 4 pm when police and emergency crews responded to an incident in the vicinity of Dry William Lake Road.

Upon arrival, it was determined a head-on collision occurred between a westbound transport truck and an eastbound passenger vehicle.

The lone occupant of the passenger vehicle, a woman in her fifties, died at the scene while the driver of the transport truck sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

BC Highway Patrol in Vanderhoof has assumed conduct of this investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service.

The cause of the collision is not known at this time, however, impairment has been ruled out.