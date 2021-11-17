Grocery shelves in Smithers are becoming empty because of service disruptions and panic buying.

Highway’s have been closed out of BC’s south due to floods and washouts.

It has affected produce, meat and toiletries.

According to Sobeys, the parent company of Safeway, all shipments in and out of the Lower Mainland are on hold due to the current road conditions.

“We are working diligently with our suppliers and our transport network to ensure goods are available to customers at our stores across B.C and are exploring all avenues to get product to our stores as quickly and efficiently as possible, ” Paul Wyke said in an email.

Additionally, Jerry’s No Frills in Smithers said in a Facebook post that staff are working to get all of its shipments from Alberta.

Grocery stores and government officials are advising community habits to maintain their normal shopping habits to help with the availability of goods.