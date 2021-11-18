Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is now available for residents in the southwest, central, southeast, and Vancouver Island portions of the province who were affected by the recent flooding and landslides.

It includes all Indigenous communities, electoral areas, and municipalities within the geographic boundaries of these areas.

DFA is available to homeowners, residential tenants, business owners, local governments, Indigenous communities, farmers, and charitable organizations that were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses.

Applications for the DFA event must be submitted to Emergency Management BC by February 12th, 2022.

A link can also be found here.

Applicants should be aware of the following:

* Financial assistance is provided for each accepted claim at 80% of the amount of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000, to a maximum claim of $300,000.

* Claims may be made in more than one category (e.g., homeowner and farm owner).

* A homeowner or residential tenant must show that the home is their principal residence.

* Seasonal or recreational properties, hot tubs, patios, pools, garden tools, landscaping, luxury items (e.g., jewelry, fur coats and collectibles) and recreational items (e.g., bicycles) are not eligible for assistance.

* Small business owners and farm owners must demonstrate that their farms and businesses are their primary source of income.

* Charitable organizations must provide a benefit of service to the community at large.

* DFA is limited to restoring actual damage caused by a specific disaster that has been declared eligible for compensation.

Assistance is also available to Indigenous communities and local governments:

* Emergency response measures authorized by Emergency Management BC according to response task number.

* These include incremental costs associated with their Emergency Operations Centre.

* Financial assistance is provided for each accepted response claim at 100%.

* Completed response claim summaries and supporting documentation must be sent to the respective EMBC regional office.