Public Health Orders in Northern Health extended
(Photo supplied by MyPGNow.com staff)
The latest round of health restrictions won’t be relaxed in Northern Health anytime soon.
It’s in response to sustained rates of COVID-19 activity and the impact on health care resources.
Health Officials have determined there remains a need for regional public health measures to limit transmission, reduce case counts, and reduce rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in our region.
The Gatherings and Events Order was originally implemented on October 14th. Current measures will remain in effect pending further assessment of the region’s COVID-19 status.
NH states while immunization rates continue to increase in larger centres across the north, some parts of the region still have some of the lowest vaccination rates in BC.
