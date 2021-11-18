The latest round of health restrictions won’t be relaxed in Northern Health anytime soon.

It’s in response to sustained rates of COVID-19 activity and the impact on health care resources.

Health Officials have determined there remains a need for regional public health measures to limit transmission, reduce case counts, and reduce rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in our region.

The Gatherings and Events Order was originally implemented on October 14th. Current measures will remain in effect pending further assessment of the region’s COVID-19 status.

NH states while immunization rates continue to increase in larger centres across the north, some parts of the region still have some of the lowest vaccination rates in BC.

To view a list of vaccine clinics, click here.