Nearly 91% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 87% are fully inoculated.

In addition, 91.2% of eligible adults received their first jab while 87.5% have both jabs.

B.C. is reporting 468 new cases of COVID-19, including five epi-linked cases today (Thursday).

There are 3,345 active cases in the province. Of those, 355 individuals are currently in hospital including 110 in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 173 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,220

* 69 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 505

* 85 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 612

* 68 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 489

* 72 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 460

* one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 59

In the last 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,290.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: five

* Interior Health: one

* Northern Health: two

* Island Health: one