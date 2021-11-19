68 new COVID-19 infections found in Northern Health
Nearly 91% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 87% are fully inoculated.
In addition, 91.2% of eligible adults received their first jab while 87.5% have both jabs.
B.C. is reporting 468 new cases of COVID-19, including five epi-linked cases today (Thursday).
There are 3,345 active cases in the province. Of those, 355 individuals are currently in hospital including 110 in intensive care.
The new/active cases include:
* 173 new cases in Fraser Health
* Total active cases: 1,220
* 69 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
* Total active cases: 505
* 85 new cases in Interior Health
* Total active cases: 612
* 68 new cases in Northern Health
* Total active cases: 489
* 72 new cases in Island Health
* Total active cases: 460
* one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada
* Total active cases: 59
In the last 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,290.
The new deaths include:
* Fraser Health: five
* Interior Health: one
* Northern Health: two
* Island Health: one