COVID-19 cases have increased in both the Smithers and Burns Lake Local Health areas during the November 7 to 13 period.

In the Smithers region, 33 new cases were confirmed by public health officials which is an increase from the previous week where 31 new cases were reported.

Meanwhile in the Burns Lake LHA, 40 new cases were identified compared to 16 the previous week.

Vaccination rates also continue to climb in both regions but still remain lower than the rest of the province.

In the Smithers LHA, 73% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 80% of community members have had a single dose of a vaccine.

Meanwhile, in the Burns Lake region 71% of eligible community members have had both doses of a vaccine and 77% of residents are partially vaccinated.

Both areas continue to be vaccinated with the Smithers area having a case rate of 29 cases being identified per 100,000 people and in Burns Lake the case rate is 98 cases being identified per 100,000 people.

On Thursday (Nov 18), 468 new cases of the virus were reported province-wide with 68 of those in the Northern Health region.