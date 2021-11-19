About 120 Canadian soldiers are now on the job in southwestern B-C, and the federal government stated thousands more are available, if necessary.

They’re helping with the cleanup and repair operations, following the massive flooding and landslides touched off by unprecedented rainstorms this week.

Most are currently in the Abbotsford area.

More than 17-thousand people, including all 7,100 residents in Merritt, are still out of their homes due to flooding.

Provincial officials say it could take months before some of the major highways blocked by landslides and washouts are reopened.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra mentioned the disruption of road and rail links from the west coast has caused a major disruption to Canada’s supply chain.

So far, the storms have claimed one life a woman, who was caught in a mudslide on Highway 99 near Lillooet on Monday.

However, the RCMP say four other people travelling in that same area are missing.

