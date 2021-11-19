Police say they have arrested 14 individuals on Thursday (Nov 18) for breaching the Supreme Court Injunction at Coastal GasLink Project in Houston.

Police enforcement began Thursday morning in an effort to rescue hundreds of workers who have been blocked in their camp.

RCMP added upon arrival to the 44 kilometre mark of the Morice Forest Service Road it was discovered that considerable damage had been done to the Lamprey Creek Bridge with both ends and footings dug out.

Additionally, an overturned vehicle covered in debris and concrete had been placed at the east side of the bridge, a bulldozer was partially buried in a dug out trench at the west side of the bridge and a decommissioned excavator was also blocking the road beyond the west side of the bridge.

According to police, one vehicle was lit on fire and a decommissioned excavator was placed at the 62 kilometre mark of the forest service road.

Police added those have been cleared off the roadway, which has since been opened to CGL who were able to provide relief supplies to their workers.

Meanwhile, the Gidimt’en Checkpoint say among those arrested include two Wet’suwet’en elders, three Haudenosaunee members, three legal observers and one journalist.

A news release added that a Cas Yikh matriarch elder was placed under arrest and brought to the hospital by ambulance with chest pains after being denied access to prescription medication.

She has since been released and is recovering.

RCMP added allegations regarding preventing food and medical supplies to be brought in are false and can be brought to the Access Control Point (ACP) where individuals can arrange for them to be picked up by others on the other side of ACP.

Police resources will be in the area to ensure roads remain accessible and unobstructed.

Those arrested are expected to appear in court today (Friday) with a rally occurring outside of the Smithers courthouse.