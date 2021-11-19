Snowfall in Smithers (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

According to Environment Canada 10 to 20cm of snow is expected by Sunday morning (Nov 19).

It added this is due to a low pressure system

The snow is expected to start Friday (Nov 19) and last until Saturday (Nov 20).

On Sunday, the snow is then expected to turn into rain.

Drivers are being advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions and visibility may be reduced at times due to heavy snow.