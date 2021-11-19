The Smithers Art Gallery is hosting its Wintergold arts and crafts fair this weekend.

On Friday (Nov 19) and Saturday (Nov 20) local vendors will be selling a variety of items for the holiday season.

According to Smithers Art Gallery Manager, Nicole Chernish this is one of the longest running arts and crafts fair in Smithers.

She said they were not able to have the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s super exciting, we have 21 tables with different vendors, everything you can imagine, so fabulous for your christmas shopping,” Chernish said.

She also said it is a great way to shop locally.

“You are absolutely supporting local when you buy from these vendors. They are all from the area and they have fabulous work,” Chernish said.

The event will be held Friday (Nov 19) from 5pm to 9 p.m. and Saturday (Nov 20) 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.