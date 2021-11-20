91% of eligible adults now have at least dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Almost 91% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 87.0% got both doses.
In addition, 91.2% of eligible adults have their first jab and 87.6% are fully inoculated.
B.C. is reporting 497 new cases, including four epi-linked cases.
78 infections were found in Northern Health. The region has 498 active infections.
There are 3,420 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Of those, 358 individuals are in hospital, 109 of which are in intensive care.
The new/active cases include:
- 138 new cases in Fraser Health
Total active cases: 1,244
- 64 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
Total active cases: 511
- 146 new cases in Interior Health
Total active cases: 657
- 78 new cases in Northern Health
Total active cases: 498
- 71 new cases in Island Health
- Total active cases: 454
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
- Total active cases: 56
In the past 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,293.
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: one
- Vancouver Coastal Health: one
- Northern Health: one