Almost 91% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 87.0% got both doses.

In addition, 91.2% of eligible adults have their first jab and 87.6% are fully inoculated.

B.C. is reporting 497 new cases, including four epi-linked cases.

78 infections were found in Northern Health. The region has 498 active infections.

There are 3,420 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of those, 358 individuals are in hospital, 109 of which are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

138 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 1,244

Total active cases: 511

Total active cases: 657

Total active cases: 498

Total active cases: 454

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: 56

In the past 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,293.

The new deaths include: